Without alliances or political parties, Rodolfo Correa continues to lead the polls

Eight months after the elections to find out who will be the next Mayor of Medellín, there are many surveys, both digital and face-to-face, that are beginning to be known about political perception in the capital of Antioquia. The recognition of the pre-candidates, the intention to vote and the political tendencies of the city are already marking the different forces in the next electoral contest.

According to the latest survey carried out by the firms PRONÓSTICOS and JARAMILLO LUJÁN, the former Secretary of Agriculture Rodolfo Correa, leads the recognition in the city with 14.8% and a voting intention of 4.6%. This survey, which was carried out in person, has a sample of 1,227 people surveyed in 16 communes and 3 corregimientos of Medellín.

According to the results, 28% of those surveyed would vote for a candidate without political alliances; 10.2% for the one that says Fico; 9.5% who says Uribe; 5.9% that recommended by Mayor Daniel Quintero; 4.9% for Petro’s candidate and 1.5% would vote for the one who has support or alliances with the traditional political parties. These city positions would explain, according to the analysis carried out by Jaramillo Luján Comunicaciones, the leadership of Rodolfo Correa in the latest polls.

Likewise, the professor and businessman Correa also leads the most recent survey of the T&SE firm, owned by former registrar Carlos Ariel Sánchez. in this poll Rodolfo leads the voting intention with 26.8%.

“This race is just beginning, that’s why we have to continue working with the same energy until the last day to be able to give Medellínthe government you deserve. Here we are without political machines, we remain firm with a candidacy that does not depend on anyone’s decision to move forward, ”says Correa.

According to the T&SE data sheet, the survey was carried out digitally for 5 days and with an effective sample of 500 people residents in the capital of Antioquia.

