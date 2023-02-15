The Private Secretary of the Government of Meta, Sergio Muñoz, was in charge of installing the extraordinary sessions of the Assembly of Meta, in which he highlighted the importance of the project proposed by the departmental government that seeks, through valuation, to raise 100,000 million pesos for the financial closing of the paving of approximately 80 kilometers of the road between the Alto de Neblinas and the Rubiales village, in Puerto Gaitán.

The valuation will be charged to properties with extensions greater than 50 hectares and will correspond to a percentage of the differential value of the price of the property today and the price reached by the positive impact when the road is finished, that is, the collection will not be made immediately. .

The road between Neblinas and Rubiales will provide Colombia with more than one million productive hectares, turning the area into a revitalizing axis of the tourist potential of the municipality of Puerto Gaitán: “it is a work that will make Meta bigger,” emphasized the secretary Private.

The paving will have an investment of more than 500,000 million pesos and will be financed with contributions from the oil companies that operate in the area, the Mayor’s Office of Puerto Gaitán, property owners and the Government of Meta.

The deputy, Héctor Fabio Vélez, president of the Duma, pointed out that once the ordinance project is filed, the members of the different commissions that make up the Assembly will be elected; the rapporteurs will be chosen; the pertinent discussions will be held in plenary and finally a vote will be taken where the fate of the aforementioned project will be decided.

The extraordinary sessions of the Assembly will culminate on February 28.

Source: Government of Meta

