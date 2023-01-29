The Cauca River is not at all as they had been told. This was the conclusion of the students who were fortunate enough to celebrate World Environmental Education Day with a two-hour tour of the country’s second river on the CVC School Boat.

“They tell you horrible things about the river, but you go and it’s something beautiful, the animals, many colorful birds, to see how they flew. I tell everyone that as Yumbeños, Caleños, and Valle del Cauca people we have to make a difference and contribute to conservation,” said Evelyn Janeth López Montoya, a student at the Yumbo Residence Hall.

“It seems like a great learning experience to me, many things I didn’t know, species I didn’t even know existed,” said Santiago Pérez, a student at the Gabriel García Márquez de Yumbo Educational Institution.

The CVC School Boat is a 12-meter-long educational and recreational ferry that has two 150-horsepower outboard motors and is equipped with bathrooms, an engine room, and capacity for 40 passengers.

Documentary film

“Last year we premiered the documentary Expedición Río Cauca where we showed all the people of Valle Cauca and Colombia the situation of our river as it passes through the Valley, not only with its problems but also with its strengths and possible solutions and today we wanted to complement all this environmental education strategy with this floating classroom, our School Boat, so that our boys and girls from schools, colleges, as well as adults from organized groups can see live and direct, the situation of our river and receive environmental education from of our officials. It is a novel and fascinating strategy”, said Marco Antonio Suárez Gutiérrez, general director of the CVC who accompanied the inaugural tour.

The second part of the environmental celebration was held with a movie theater at the Acuarela Shopping Center where Expedición Río Cauca was screened at the Izi Movie theaters. Then they were able to talk with José Luis Valderrama, director of the documentary, and with Hernando Devia, one of the CVC experts on the Cauca River.

“First of all, we want to thank the CVC, which has always taken us into account as an institution and it seems important to us that students come because this greatly develops environmental awareness, so much so that at this moment our school is for training as system technicians. of information but now they want it to be environmental technicians”, says Mariú Delgado Moreno, rector of the Gabriel García Márquez de Yumbo Educational Institution.

OUTSTANDING:

Those who want to attend the Boat School tours must register through the request form on the website www.cvc.gov.co

