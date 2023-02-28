Home News With a serenade of voices, verses and accordions, La Paz pays tribute to Jorge Oñate
News

With a serenade of voices, verses and accordions, La Paz pays tribute to Jorge Oñate

by admin
With a serenade of voices, verses and accordions, La Paz pays tribute to Jorge Oñate

As is traditional when a great vallenato folklore is said goodbye or is remembered, this Tuesday morning, the municipality of La Paz commemorates the second anniversary of the departure of the vallenato minstrel Jorge Oñate.

The posthumous tribute had as its epicenter the central cemetery of the municipality and was attended by their relatives, friends, colleagues and authorities from the region.

A field mass was held in the cemetery accompanied by a floral offering.

Subsequently, a mariachi serenade was performed, as a preamble to the musical tribute to the rhythm of the accordion, songs and verses.

The accordion of the King of Kings Álvaro López, from the peaceful dynasty and Oñate’s musical companion for many years, enlivened the heartfelt tribute.

Likewise, the Vallenato kings Chiche Martínez and Chemita Ramos.

Accordion players Carlos Ramírez and Román López and folklore voices such as the son of El Jilguero, Jorge ‘el Huracán’ Luis Oñate, Mario Cerchar, among others, also participated.

See also  He gets out of the car without petrol: thirty years old overwhelmed and killed by a drunk driver

You may also like

The beautiful early cherry blossoms in Wuhan University!The...

Rediscover the decumanus of Aratria Galla

Protests and blockades at airports after suspension of...

Crotone, the oppositions in Piantedosi: “Explain the 6-hour...

1,700 passengers affected in Pereira by the suspension...

Rhino news, and more…: Rhino for tailored eyewear

Cajamag seeks to expand cultural offer in Santa...

Security guard who was fired for receiving 2,000...

Fixed Income Opportunity, Markets Now Listening to the...

Fecode demonstration advances along Carrera Séptima with Calle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy