As is traditional when a great vallenato folklore is said goodbye or is remembered, this Tuesday morning, the municipality of La Paz commemorates the second anniversary of the departure of the vallenato minstrel Jorge Oñate.

The posthumous tribute had as its epicenter the central cemetery of the municipality and was attended by their relatives, friends, colleagues and authorities from the region.

A field mass was held in the cemetery accompanied by a floral offering.

Subsequently, a mariachi serenade was performed, as a preamble to the musical tribute to the rhythm of the accordion, songs and verses.

The accordion of the King of Kings Álvaro López, from the peaceful dynasty and Oñate’s musical companion for many years, enlivened the heartfelt tribute.

Likewise, the Vallenato kings Chiche Martínez and Chemita Ramos.

Accordion players Carlos Ramírez and Román López and folklore voices such as the son of El Jilguero, Jorge ‘el Huracán’ Luis Oñate, Mario Cerchar, among others, also participated.