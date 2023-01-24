Home News With a stab in the back, they murdered a street vendor at Aguazul festivities




Within the framework of the National Rice Festival in Aguazul, a violent death was recorded as a result of intolerance, in events that occurred in the acoustic shell, in the early hours of Sunday, January 22.

The victim is a 36-year-old man, who worked as a street vendor and had come from Villavicencio with his sentimental partner to work during the holidays.

attacked him from behind

Jeison Humberto Vásquez Duarte, did not see who attacked him, he could not see the face of his murderer, when he realized that he was wounded he sought help and it was the Police who transferred him to the Local Hospital, from there due to the seriousness of the stab wound he was sent to the Orinoquia Regional Hospital in Yopal, where his death from internal bleeding was confirmed shortly after.

The authorities regretted the homicide, which allegedly occurred after the victim and perpetrator fought over some chairs that would be used by those attending the event. This hypothesis is worked on to identify the alleged perpetrator.

Vásquez Duarte’s body was transferred to the city of Villavicencio.

