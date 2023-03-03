With a visit from Governor (E) Farlin Perea Rentería, the educational strike was lifted in Nuevo Belén de Bajirá.

These are the commitments signed on March 2 in the municipality of Nuevo Belén de Bajirá, between the Chocó Governor’s Office, the Riosucio and Nuevo Belén de Bajirá municipalities, and leaders and the educational community in the area.

1. Sign an Inter-Administrative Agreement between the Government of Chocó and the municipalities of Riosucio and Belén de Bajirá for $1,500 million to jointly operate school transportation and the municipal educational public service. The Government will deliver to the Mayor, on Monday, March 6, the educational emergency decree for direct hiring of the local entity. The municipality of Riosucio will allocate $500 million pesos of quality resources for them.

2. Departmental Education Secretariat carries out the transfer of nine teachers to occupy the missing personnel plant, 7 transfer and 2 for connection with personnel from the region. In addition, it undertakes to fill vacancies with teachers in the area by March 10, teachers will be assigned to their positions.

On March 24, an official from the Government will be present for the preparation of the general technical study that will define the real shortage of teachers in the new municipality of Belén de Bajirá and by the end of the month the remaining teachers will be assigned. Likewise, by the date the rectors must have the registration updated in the SIMAT.

The mayor of Riosucio agrees to have transportation by March 13, 2023.

3. Upload to the SECOP, on Monday, March 6, the tenders for the cleaning service, internet and surveillance of educational institutions, plan of (2) two months.

4. There is insurance, the rectors agree to return the resources collected.

5. By Monday, March 6, the head of Infrastructures of the SED Chocó must receive a diagnosis of needs in this matter by the Mayor of Riosucio. On March 8, a common management front will begin before the Ministry of National Education in the framework of a visit to the Department.

6. Through the inter-administrative agreement, houses will be rented for the IE that most require it, with the aim of mitigating school overcrowding. In addition, the four classrooms will be adapted at the La Loma headquarters to attend to the overcrowding of Nuevo Belén de Bajirá.

7. The Ministry of Education will send the supervisors to fulfill the requirements and create the post-primary schools in the 10th, as well as the reorganization of the educational map of Riosucio and Belén de Bajirá, with the commitment to have three hectares of land for infrastructure educational.

8. On March 15, the Riosucio mayor’s office transferred the resources to the engineer for the construction of the Nuevo Horizonte classrooms. The Secretary will deliver the two classrooms. Tomorrow will be the opening.

9. The municipal administration of Riosucio will provide the educational establishments in the municipality of Riosucio and Nuevo Belén de Bajirá with household items.