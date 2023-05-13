With aerial loudspeakers, they search for a lost aircraft in Guaviare

Daniela Vargas



May 12, 2023 – 11:06 PM

Recently, a capacity of its Colombian Air Force was integrated into the search efforts in Guaviare and Caquetá for the Cessna 206 aircraft, registration HK 2803, it is a powerful aerial paging equipment that emits sound messages from a helicopter, which can be hear clearly on the ground.

The aerial loudspeaker provides indications for them to approach the river bank or generate some signal that can locate them in the middle of the lush jungle, additionally informing them that the efforts to find them continue, meanwhile, special commandos from the ground cover the terrain.

The missions began on May 1, when the aircraft reported the emergency. Since then, a team made up of Civil Aeronautics, the Colombian Red Cross, Civil Defense, Firefighters, as well as troops from the Military Forces present in the region, have worked hand in hand in the work in the vicinity of the Apaporis River.

According to the control center, the pilot reported engine failure and an emergency was declared. The last electronic contact of the aircraft was located 175 kilometers south of San José del Guaviare, on the Apaporis River, between the departments of Guaviare and Caquetá.

When contact with the aircraft was lost, the search work began and the rescue protocols were activated, with overflights by planes and helicopters from the Colombian Air Force, and the support of land and river teams that were deployed in the area.

The occupants of the aircraft, three adults and four minors, are identified as:

-Hernando Murcia Morales (Pilot).

-Magdalena Mucutuy Valencia.

Herman Mendoza Hernandez.

-Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy (13 years old).

-Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy (9 years old).

-Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy (4 years old).

-Christine Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy (11 months).

The overflights in the area continue with different aerial platforms, flights during 24 hours a day and the articulated work with the different institutions that participate in the search.