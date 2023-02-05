Investors leave figures of 2 billion of pesoshighlighting that the capital of Magdalena It has been the city with a surprising increase in sales of new properties in the country, the latest report from the information system Camacol in the last year, more than 6000 new buildings, very positive figures for the city; According to Camacol Magdalena, this year they expect to carry out the construction of 4.449 new buildings, of which 14% will be Social Interest Housing and the 86% No VIS.

It may interest you: Pro Santa Marta Vital and investors unite for the development of the city

That being said, the housing model Don’t SEE record 4.948 commercialized units manifesting the 80% of total sales; in Social Interest housing obtained the 1.213 units sold, which the latter represents a decrease in the 46% in front of 2021.

The housing dynamics that Camacol manages has allowed them to have great growth in low-income housing.

“From the sector we have great expectations in the execution of infrastructure works, support of proposals by the Alcaldia of Santa Marta and approved by the District council that they are going to improve the conditions of the Samarios, in particular the investment announced in terms of sewerage in the collector of the first that includes sectors of Beautiful view, center Historic y little fishas well as the investments announced in terms of mitigation of coastal erosion in Playa Salguero together with the investment by the same construction companies of the EBAR Salgueroan investment that will benefit the entire sector,” said Javier Quintero, Manager of the Regional Chamber.



Read more: Santa Marta is in the ‘magnifying glass’ of foreign investors

It is emphasized that the sector in the city will generate 21.000 jobs between direct and indirect.

On the other hand, manager Quintero indicated that it has been a favorable year for the sector, mentioning that much of this is due to the dynamics of investment housing, which leads growth in all indicators.

Likewise, they expect 2023 to march with great challenges for the sector in terms of low-income housing, to expand the offer of this segment, preserve its dynamics and access to formal housing.