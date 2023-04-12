Customers will also be able to pay from now on the taxes of the municipalities of the Gran Sabana and Angostura del Orinoco (Bolívar).

Through Online Bancamiga or from the app Bancamiga SuiteBancamiga customers can now pay the taxes and fees of the Mayor of Libertador (Caracas), Gran Sabana and Angostura del Orinoco (Bolívar).

He Executive President of Bancamiga, Ariel José Martínez Coujilstated that complying with these obligations with They are silent It is very easy due to its robust technological platform, which has a friendly and easy-to-use interface, which allows you to cancel 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

To make the payment you just have to enter Online Bancamiga o Bancamiga Suitego to the option of Public Organizations/City Halls and make the payment.

In addition to Liberator (Caracas) and Gran Sabana and Angostura del Orinoco (Bolívar), customers can cancel the taxes of the mayors of Sucre, Baruta, El Hatillo, Vargas (La Guaira), girardot (Aragua), caroni (Bolivar) and simon rodriguez (The Tiger).

In Online Bancamiga and in Bancamiga Suite Ordinary and Special Taxpayers can also pay VAT, VAT withholdings, ISLR advances, ISLR, ISLR withholdings, IGTF, among others. Also the procedures of the Autonomous Service of Registries and Notaries (SAREN), as well as the obligations associated with SUNAGRO.

Martínez expressed that for They are silent It is essential to facilitate these procedures to your clients, having as main characteristic that they can carry them out at any time from the comfort of their home.

With the incorporation of the mayors of Liberator (Caracas), Gran Sabana y Orinoco Narrowness, They are silent once again consolidates in the financial system as a bank that responds to the needs of its customers, with high standards and quality of service that makes processes easier and more innovative for natural and legal persons.