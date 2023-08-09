With better credit conditions and the Black Communities Fund, Icetex arrives in Puerto Tejada – news

The service day will take place this Thursday, August 9, at the Malecón del Río with the presence of universities, students, and local authorities.

In its tour of the country, Icetex arrives this Wednesday, August 9, in Puerto Tejada (Cauca) with important news and better conditions in its programs, such as the Youth Week that will be held in the municipality.

“It will be a presence that is accompanied by novelties, since this year Icetex has the lowest interest rate in its history: CPI + 0%, which is aimed at young people in the study period. And for those who are already amortizing or paying their credit, the additional percentage to IPC was reduced from 12 and 9 points to IPC + 3%. With these measures, we are talking about a fairer credit for Colombians”, affirmed the president of Icetex, Mauricio Toro.

Among the achievements of this first year of management of the entity, the Saber 11 test score requirement for credit applicants in the most remote regions was made more flexible. This measure allows young people from the prioritized territories to access the benefits of the entity from 170 points, thus recognizing the reality of academic merit in these regions. In addition, it extended the type of score to strengthen access to those who submitted the Icfes test before 2014.

Additionally, as part of the Fair, the new call for the Black Communities Fund will be presented to the country, which will provide forgivable credit to more than 3,000 beneficiaries of the territories, specifically for black, Afro-Colombian, Raizal and Palenquero peoples, who will be able to access programs undergraduate and graduate.

As part of the Opportunities Fair, Icetex will serve young people and families who attend the activities of this fair and will accompany the community with special attention this Wednesday between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. in access to educational credit, forgivable funds and international programs.

The visit and services of Icetex are accompanied by the repeated call made by the entity to young people in the regions so that they carry out their procedures before the entity directly, free of charge and without intermediaries.

Icetex in Cauca and Puerto Tejada

The arrival of Icetex in the region highlights a presence that is increasingly latent in the region: today there are 15,643 young people from Cauca who study with the support of this entity, through traditional reimbursable credit programs, forgivable credit, and international programs. .

Of those 15,643 students, 842 are from the municipality of Puerto Tejada. 90% of them do not pay interest, thanks to the fact that they have benefits such as subsidies, forgiveness or scholarships. For its part, the Black Communities Fund has 283 beneficiaries in the municipality.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

