In order to strengthen retail and inner cities, the FDP is now taking measures to make it easier for drivers to access busy business districts. To this end, the FDP is planning a so-called “bun button” on parking ticket machines.

In a draft resolution of the party presidency, which the “Bild“-Zeitung, a “car-hostile, ideological traffic policy” is described as harmful and counterproductive in terms of climate policy. The FDP is thus clearly opposed to the course of the Greens, who want to focus more on environmentally friendly transport alternatives in many cities.

In Bremen, the Greens abolished the roll button

The FDP calls on the cities and municipalities to allow free short-term parking as needed. With the introduction of a so-called sandwich button on parking ticket machines, drivers should be able to park their vehicles for a short time free of charge in order to quickly go shopping in shops.

In Bremen there was such a roll button – until the green transport senator Maike Schaefer abolished it again without further ado. Schaefer justified her decision with the climate crisis, in which it is no longer justifiable to promote car journeys through free parking.

The state chairman of the FDP Bremen, Thore Schäck, expressed concern about the increasing restrictions on all people who depend on their car. As a reaction to the abolition in Bremen, the FDP presidium is now planning a nationwide introduction.

According to the FDP, the aim of the measure is to make it easier for older drivers and passengers in particular to shop quickly in shops such as bakeries or pharmacies. The FDP sees advantages in this for the social participation of citizens as well as for the attractiveness of inner cities. In addition, the introduction of the bread roll button would relieve the regulatory authorities and the police in the prosecution of petty crimes.

“Turn three into five” – ​​FDP wants to give customers more peace of mind when shopping

In addition to the roll button, longer stopping times should be allowed in the restricted no-stopping zone. Instead of the previous three minutes, five minutes should be allowed in the future. With the measure “make five out of three”, the FDP wants to give customers more time to shop in peace without having to constantly look at the clock.

With these proposals, the FDP is taking a stand against a traffic policy that discriminates against motorists and reduces the attractiveness of inner cities. The party is convinced that a balanced transport policy can meet both people’s needs and ecological requirements.

Enormous challenges for retail

Reason for the National Parks Revolution: The retail industry faces tremendous challenges that require a real Parks Revolution. High inflation and rising energy prices, rising rents and consumer restraint are affecting local businesses. There are also bureaucratic hurdles and an acute shortage of specialists and staff.

The FDP is therefore of the opinion that the Greens’ ideological transport policy makes it difficult to reach retail and makes parking scarce and expensive. As a result, many retailers no longer see any prospects for their business. The consequences are business closures, vacancies and supply gaps, especially in rural areas.

In Berlin in particular, more and more parking spaces are being replaced by green spaces and bicycle lanes. With their municipal traffic tests, the Bremen Greens are also making sure that the city center is hardly accessible by car. A busy street in downtown Bremen was closed for a surfing station and deckchairs. Such attempts are always criticized – that’s why the FDP now wants to set an example against the green transport policy.