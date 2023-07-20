With ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’ comes food for canteens

With the ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’ campaign carried out by the Government of Valle, half a ton of food arrived for six kitchens in the Aguablanca District.

Two months after the initiative led by Governor Clara Luz Roldán was successfully launched, the benefits for the city are increasing.

donations

This time it was the turn of the inhabitants of the Río Cauca Urbanization, a vulnerable sector of commune 21, in eastern Cali, to where the Government of Valle arrived hand in hand with the Departmental Attorney’s Office, which donated 500 kilos of food that will benefit more than 150 people from six community kitchens in this sector.

One of the impacted dining rooms is that of Marina Cetré, who was pleased with the donation. “We work with the ‘Nuestras Alegrías’ soup kitchen, of our own free will, we do it with a lot of love: love for the community, love for our roots, because these roots belong to our ancestors, and together with the Valley we have worked very well. Thanks to the Government, to the Archdiocese, to Dr. Maritza for the opportunity to receive these market supplements, ”she said.

“Today we are delivering our ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’ program, as a challenge that the Attorney General’s Office took on last month with Cavasa, so today we want to invite Action for Colombia to continue with this beautiful program, which we are going to take to all the municipalities of Cali,” said Luis Carlos Valencia, representing the Valle Attorney General’s Office.

Commitment

Brayan Ayala, representative of the Acción por Colombia Foundation, a new ally, who will lead support for another vulnerable sector in Cali, said that “we are committed to moving forward with this project and bringing each of the families a grain of sand so that this continues to grow and we can continue generating the chain of good deeds.”

“I want to thank these two entities that have joined this great challenge that we took on in May, which Governor Clara Luz Roldán launched so that we can continue enacting the ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’ campaign. From the Secretary of Agriculture we do it by donating food to community pots in eastern Cali”, emphasized the Secretary of Rural Development, Agriculture and Fisheries of the Valley.

More benefited

Various sectors of the capital of the Valley have benefited from ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’.

This is how a massive food donation day was held for a community pot in the Desepaz neighborhood, to the east of the city.

Likewise, the ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’ campaign took over the Universidades station where officials from the Government of Valle invited passers-by to work together to recover love, civility and a sense of belonging to the city.

More strength during peak hours, alarms, cameras and more vehicles from the Metropolitan Police of Cali, arrived in the traditional San Antonio neighborhood in response to the challenge of the Government of the Valley to strengthen the security of this tourist sector of the capital of Valle del Cauca within the framework of the campaign that also seeks the tranquility of residents, merchants and tourists.

