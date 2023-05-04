With emotional video, Daniela Ospina announces that she is pregnant

Who congratulated Daniela Ospina on her pregnancy?

“Today we have one of the most important announcements of our lives for you, and we wanted to tell you about it through this video… 👼🏻!” He described the Antioquia model on his Instagram.

“Some surprises change our lives and transform it into so much love, where each reaction stays in our hearts forever. Today a new story begins, a new member comes to our family. We are no longer three, we will be four,” says Salomé, Daniela and Gabriel in the video that is already a trend on social networks.

For their part, several friends of the model joined their joy with comments on the publication: “You deserve all the happiness in this world. Blessings for that family,” said sports journalist Andrea Guerrero, “What a beauty! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 Congratulations,” said Greeicy Rendón, “God take care of you,” The presenter, Carolina Cruz, joined.