Home » With emotional video, Daniela Ospina announces that she is pregnant
News

With emotional video, Daniela Ospina announces that she is pregnant

by admin
With emotional video, Daniela Ospina announces that she is pregnant

Who congratulated Daniela Ospina on her pregnancy?

“Today we have one of the most important announcements of our lives for you, and we wanted to tell you about it through this video… 👼🏻!” He described the Antioquia model on his Instagram.

“Some surprises change our lives and transform it into so much love, where each reaction stays in our hearts forever. Today a new story begins, a new member comes to our family. We are no longer three, we will be four,” says Salomé, Daniela and Gabriel in the video that is already a trend on social networks.

For their part, several friends of the model joined their joy with comments on the publication: “You deserve all the happiness in this world. Blessings for that family,” said sports journalist Andrea Guerrero, “What a beauty! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 Congratulations,” said Greeicy Rendón, “God take care of you,” The presenter, Carolina Cruz, joined.

See also  Vaccination obligation, June 15th will not be extended. Here are the measures that remain

You may also like

Pakistan won three matches in a row and...

“First Friday”: Long evening of shopping in Essen-Werden

Edict Antonio Mario Murillo and Ana Joaquina Murillo...

Traveling on the same journey: “May Day” passenger...

Recipe for steamed dumplings on kefir from cook...

»The Habeck-Graichen swamp must be completely drained«

They find lifeless an elderly person in a...

Minibus crashed into a power pole in Balikesir...

March 2 Azure Developer Community Call: Cost Optimization...

77% of Colombians admire the company they work...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy