With evidence collected, Police aspire to identify individuals who launched an explosive device in Popayán – news

Two subjects fled on a motorcycle, when a police patrol carried out a checkpoint in the sector known as Boulevard Rose.

The sleep of the residents of the El Recuerdo de Popayán neighborhood was abruptly interrupted when they heard an explosion. It was the early morning of this Wednesday, June 28, when a police patrol went out in pursuit of two subjects, who had not complied with the request made by the uniformed officers, who had established a checkpoint in the Boulevard Rose sector, a site where where there are bars, discos and restaurants that work every day. One of them even begins the function in the afternoon, with music at full volume.

The persecution extended to the El Recuerdo neighborhood and when the patrol passed in front of the park in that sector, the subjects, who were riding a motorcycle, threw an explosive device at it, apparently a fragmentation grenade, according to what he said in statements to the press, Colonel Vianney Rodríguez Porras, commander of the Popayán Metropolitan Police.

Said device caused injuries to patrolmen Ángela María Toro, who, fortunately, after being treated at the San José University Hospital, located a few blocks from the scene, was discharged, and to her partner Yamit Ruano, who is also out of danger.

Colonel Rodríguez Porras, who spoke out against these serious facts, pointed out that the exercise of control, of background supervision, leads to the persecution of subjects. He added that the Police will continue working to provide security, coexistence and well-being in the city.

It is expected, he said, to have the identification of the subjects in the next few days, through the evidence collected in different parts of the city, such as the cameras and, above all, the evidence collected at the scene.