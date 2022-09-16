Home News With family members in Hasib’s room: “He’s terrified, like us.” And the superiors of the four policemen parade in front of the prosecutors
With family members in Hasib’s room: “He’s terrified, like us.” And the superiors of the four policemen parade in front of the prosecutors

With family members in Hasib’s room: “He’s terrified, like us.” And the superiors of the four policemen parade in front of the prosecutors

The first policemen parade in the prosecutor’s office. The chain of command of the Primavalle police station, the superiors of the four investigators who ended up in the crosshairs of the prosecutors in the investigation for attempted murder in competition and false, is probed by the magistrates to understand what happened to Hasib Omerovic last July 25th.

The day the 36-year-old falls from the window of his room, in the council house on the far northern outskirts of Rome during an identification by four agents, three men and a woman.

