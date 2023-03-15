Orlando (Florida) – Walt Disney World takes a leap into the future at its Magic Kingdom park in Orlando (Florida) with the new Tron Lightcycle/Run, a roller coaster that transports you to a digital world and is the fastest attraction of its kind from any thematic center of the company.

Andrés Ovalles, project manager of the Disney group, told EFE on Tuesday that the attraction will open to the public on April 4 as a commitment to the digital and futuristic world.