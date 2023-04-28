With forceful verses and other ‘researched’, 63 participants dispute the crown of Piqueria Mayor

As planned, around 2 in the afternoon on Thursday, April 27, at the Unicentro Mall in Valledupar, more than 60 participants faced each other in the first round of the competition Major Piqueria of the Vallenato Festival 2023.

The contestants, in front of a huge audience, faced one by one, they had to improvise 4 free verses under the melody of a vallenata song that was chosen at random.

The participants come from the departments of Cesar, La Guajira, Antioquia, Magdalena, Bolívar, Cundinamarca, Sucre, Córdoba, Santander and Atlántico; and the neighboring country Venezuela.

in alll, 63 participants enrolled, however, more than 8 were disqualified because they did not appear on stage after making the 3 calls.

The category had a great public attendance.

A TRUE PIQUERIA: RESPECTFUL AND LEGENDARY

Under the note of the song ‘Love, love’, performed by the San Jacinto Pipers, Julio Rafael Cárdenas and Alcides Antonio Manjarrez, competed in this first round. For the public, this was the most legendary, respectful and professional presentation that has been made in recent years.

Instead of disrespecting and denigrating each other, they threw verses full of admiration and highlighting each other’s talent.

“It’s been a long time since you’ve seen a piqueria like this. Over the years we have seen that the contestants have lowered the level, they insult each other a lot, and they do not have a repertoire, but with this presentation I am satisfied”, expressed one of the people who witnessed the contest.

PROGRAMMING

This Friday, April 28, at 2 in the afternoonthe second round of this contest will take place. On Saturday morning there will be the semifinal in this same place.

The final of this competition it will be on saturday april 29at 7 pm, on the ‘Colacho’ Mendoza stage in the Vallenata Legend Park Consuelo Araujonoguera.