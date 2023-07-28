Home » With fresh memory, but without nostalgia – breaking latest news
Rafael Riofrio Tacuri

The popular and progressive sectors, particularly workers and teachers, must recreate and rebuild our identity in order to once again be protagonists of the future of all Ecuadorians. Examining our historical memory, our recent past is necessary, but the most important challenge is to walk forward and not backward.

The aforementioned sectors are facing a new electoral process, especially the bases of social organizations, which seem to be distributed among all movements and political parties, while a good part of the leadership has abandoned its old stores to ally or be part of others with apparently incompatible needs, trajectories and ideologies, but with the same slogan: obedience to the conspicuous and draconian neoliberal governments of the day.

Beyond the urgencies and economic or political appetites that the militancy or fanatics of the old bourgeois party may have, all of them, in the face of the complete administrative ineffectiveness of the government of the disagreement, these days are convinced that they have the same challenge, to proselytize offering solve the great evils of the country, especially corruption, insecurity and lack of employment. However, the satisfaction of the needs of the popular masses can only be done by those who have fought alongside the people.

It seems that history repeats itself, the people forget their executioners and since there is not enough memory of our recent past, the only way to convince voters will be with new ideas and proposals, with proven people committed to the popular struggle. Workers, teachers and students know that unity of action can only be achieved with unity of thought from the neighborhoods and communities, from there popular and class unity is forged to contribute to national unity.

At this time, the popular and progressive sectors united around the presidential candidate, the indigenous and academic, the defender of citizen rights, water and nature, have committed themselves not only to winning the Presidency of Ecuador and the seats to the Assembly National, but they have presented a project to the Ecuadorian people that contains four assurances, symbolically supported by the Southern Cross, a historical reference for sailors so as not to get lost on the high seas: “in the north, citizen security and social peace; in the south, economic security; in the east, ethical and governance security and, in the west, ecological security”.

With a fresh memory, but without nostalgia, we cannot continue shouting out the evils of the past. Nor can we settle for the offers of those who now with different makeup represent Correa, Moreno and Lasso. Our proposal, that of the popular sectors, is superior to the day-to-day claims. And it is superior, because the objective is not only to win, but to lead our people towards a fair, free and sovereign Ecuador, because those of us who have not betrayed our country must govern.

