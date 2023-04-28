With fun to the maximum, the month of children Comfacauca closes – news

It will be a crazy Saturday at the Guayacanes recreation centers in Popayán and La Ceiba in Puerto Tejada.

It has been a fascinating month of adventures, games, romping, shouting, laughing and learning for the little ones who enjoyed all the programming that Comfacauca designed especially for them, and which will close with more fun this Saturday, April 29, in the company of the family. .

From 8:00 am, they will begin to enjoy recreational and sports activities at the Guayacanes recreation centers in Popayán and La Ceiba in Puerto Tejada.

Joy and fun will be at the top, with programming for the smallest of the house: cognitive development, dexterity and ability, traditional games, foam track, inflatable world. In addition, there will be a sports festival in basketball, volleyball and swimming.

The entrance is 100% subsidized for children under 12 years of age, categories A, B and C with their family nucleus, private children, under 12 years of age, may enter with a responsible adult.