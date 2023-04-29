With goals at the end, Roma and Milan tied 1 for 1

Roma and AC Milan drew (1-1) in the race for Champions League places in a heart-stopping finale, in which Rossonero Alexis Saelemaekers (90+7) responded to Giallorosso Tammy Abraham (90+4) , on Saturday during the 32nd day of Serie A.

This draw between Milan (4th) and Roma (5th), still on equal points, gives Inter (6th) the opportunity to catch up with them on Sunday, should they beat Lazio (2nd).

While the title could mathematically be won by Napoli on Sunday, the battle for the Champions League could drag on until the end of the season, as this final tie in a close and indecisive game shows.

Goalless until the final stretch of the game, the Englishman Tammy Abraham believed he had won the game for Roma by putting the Romans ahead in injury time (90+4), thanks to a great pass into the heart of the box from Turkish Zeki celik.

But Milan was not satisfied with leaving the Olímpico empty, and a cross from the Portuguese Rafael Leao crossed the entire Giallorossa area until ending up at the far post at the foot of the Belgian Alexis Saelemaekers (90+7).

In the last game on Saturday, Atalanta (7th) will try not to stumble in the race for European places, at Torino’s home (11th), in the middle of the table and with nothing at stake for the rest of the season.

Napoli, who host Salernitana on Sunday, will be champion with six games to go if they win their match and Lazio, second to seventeen points, do not win at the San Siro hours before.

Results of the matches of the 32nd day of the Italian soccer championship, and classification table:

Friday:

Lecce – Udinese 1 – 0

Spezia – Monza 0 – 2

Saturday:

Rome – Milan 1 – 1

(18h45 GMT) Torino – Atalanta

Domingo:

(10h30 GMT) Inter – Lazio

(13h00 GMT) Cremonese – Hellas Verona

Naples – Salernitana

Sassuolo – Empoli

(16h00 GMT) Fiorentina – Sampdoria

(6:45 PM GMT) Bologna – Juventus

Classification: Pts JGEP GF GC Diff

1. Naples 78 31 25 3 3 67 21 46

2. Lazio 61 31 18 7 6 49 21 28

3. Juventus 59 31 18 5 8 47 26 21

4. Milan 57 32 16 9 7 52 38 14

5. Roma 57 32 17 6 9 44 30 14

6. Inter 54 31 17 3 11 51 34 17

7. Atalanta 52 31 15 7 9 51 36 15

8. Bologna 44 31 12 8 11 40 39 1

9. Monza 44 32 12 8 12 40 43 -3

10. Fiorentina 42 31 11 9 11 37 36 1

11. Torino 42 31 11 9 11 32 36 -4

12. Udinese 42 32 10 12 10 42 40 2

13. Sassuolo 40 31 11 7 13 38 46 -8

14. Salernitana 33 31 7 12 12 37 50 -13

15. Empoli 32 31 7 11 13 25 40 -15

16. Lecce 31 32 7 10 15 27 38 -11

17. Spice 27 32 5 12 15 26 51 -25

18. Hellas Verona 26 31 6 8 17 26 44 -18

19. Cremonese 19 31 3 10 18 27 57 -30

20. Sampdoria 17 31 3 8 20 20 52 -32