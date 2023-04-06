Fluminense beat Peruvian Sporting Cristal 3-1 this Wednesday in a vibrant match for the first date of Group D of the Copa Libertadores 2023, played at the National Stadium in Lima.

The goals of the ‘Flu’ win were scored by Germán Cano at 35 and 59 minutes and Vitor Mendes at 81. Cristal opened the scoring with goals from Joao Grimaldo at 18.

Fluminense leads Group D with 3 points followed by the Bolivian The Strongest with the same score, but less goal difference. Cristal and River Plate from Argentina have not yet joined the tournament.

Fluminense will receive the Bolivian The Strongest on April 18 in Rio de Janeiro and a day later Cristal will visit River Plate in Buenos Aires.

With possession of the ball

The tricolor Fluminense started the match with a better display of the ball from their players to reach Cristal’s area, who withdrew in the first minutes and respected their rival a lot.

The support of thousands of fans with light blue shirts at Nacional injected a dose of restorative tonic to the local team, which little by little showed better character to face the challenge.

The ‘Flu’ showed off good triangulations and with direct shots he began to worry the sky-blue goalkeeper Renato Solís. Fluminense attacked with intensity, but some of their forwards, such as Germán Cano, failed to finish at the door of the local goal.

La Máquina Celeste woke up after enduring the siege for the first quarter of an hour and after 18 minutes surprised with a counterattack that led to the first goal of the game by striker Joao Grimaldo, who with a right-footed shot inflated Fabio’s nets after completing a pass from midfielder Jesús Castillo.

With the score in their favor, Cristal set off in search of his second conquest, but the experienced Fluminense found his best formula to even out the duel in counterattacks and set pieces. And so, at 35, Cano vindicated himself and scored 1-1 taking advantage of a blunder by goalkeeper Solís.

With the equalizer goal, Fluminense took control of the midfield and better controlled the game in search of their second conquest, but this did not come in the first 45.

With Marcelo handle

In the supplement, Cristal, led by the Brazilian Tiago Nunes, stepped up his game to break the tie (1-1) that left him with only one point at home in the continental tournament key.

The ‘Flu’ coach, Fernando Diniz, moved his bench and made Vitor Mendes enter for Felipe Melo to ensure his team’s defensive zone.

The Brazilian team, with ex-Madridista Marcelo among its leading figures, put strong pressure on the Peruvian team to seek their second conquest.

At 59, the goalscorer Cano scored the 2-1 for “Flu” after a perfect pass from the Colombian Jhon Arias in the small area. The goal was born by a triangulation generated from the feet of Marcelo who enabled Arias with a through ball.

Cristal made several changes in the attack in pursuit of the tie, but Fluminense did not give up in its intention to settle the game and bring the precious three points home.

At 81, the recently admitted Vitor Mendes put a strong header to make it 3-1 for the visit. The goal was born from a corner kick by Colombian Arias, who was a true nightmare for the defense of the sky-blue team.

In the last minutes, Cristal tried to discount the score, but fell into despair.