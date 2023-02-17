Home News With lawsuit they seek to declare void the appointment of the governor in charge of Arauca
With lawsuit they seek to declare void the appointment of the governor in charge of Arauca

With lawsuit they seek to declare void the appointment of the governor in charge of Arauca

In Arauca citizens dissatisfied with the new governor in charge, have already initiated legal actions to prevent him from remaining in office.

This was confirmed by the lawyer Daniel Linares who filed on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, before the Council of State, the demand for Electoral Nullity against the decree that appoints the lawyer Wilinton Rodríguez Benavidez as Governor.

Read also: Wilinton Rodriguez possessed himself as governor-in-charge of Arauca

According to the lawyer, the new governor in charge is disqualified, he could not resign from his previous position and there is a coincidence of periods, between the times he was a deputy, his resignation and the declaration of vacancy of the position in the Governor’s office.

The lawsuit also has a precautionary measure that seeks to remove the governor in charge from office, to give guarantees to the judicial process.

Although the claim has not been admitted, it was learned that the distribution process was brought forward this week and the document will have Judge Luis Alberto Álvarez Parra as speaker.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

