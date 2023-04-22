Home » With maintenance to protection works, they are ready to prevent flooding in the Pauto river – news
With maintenance to protection works, they are ready to prevent flooding in the Pauto river

In Pore, Disaster Risk Management maintains and strengthens a one-kilometer protection wall at the critical point of the Pauto River, at the height of the El Verde and San Isidro villages.

During the last few years, the dam has prevented the tributary from spilling its waters through a pipe, which flooded peasants from the villages of El Verde and San Isidro.

Likewise, in front of the villages El Banco and Matalarga, on this same tributary, the clearing and canalization of 330 meters is carried out, in order to ensure that it returns to its old channel, in order to reduce the effects on said villages, and other communities. such as El Garzón and La Plata.

Arvey Méndez, director of Risk Management in Casanare, pointed out that these are interventions requested and arranged with the communities. Which already present an advance of more than 80%.

During the summer, works have been carried out to prevent damage to roads and communities in other rivers such as the Aricaporo, Tate, Guachiría, Ariporo, Cravo Sur, Charte and in various streams and pipes in places where they represented a risk of scour or flooding.

Source: Government of Casanare

