With march and caravan they demanded the release of Heriberto Urbina

The cattle union, civil, ecclesiastical and political authorities, staged a march and caravan yesterday morning in rejection of the kidnapping of Heriberto Urbina Lacouture, who was kidnapped on April 24, in Curumaní and his whereabouts are unknown to date.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Chiriguaná Fair Coliseum, from where the caravan left, demanding that their captors promptly release this 86-year-old rancher and businessman.

“We repudiate these actions that are out of place, we are going back. The country is tired of this and less with a person who is 86 years old. Mr. Heriberto Urbina is the largest businessman and rancher in the region, a generator of employment, a man who improves the quality of life in this sector, and these heartless are going to kidnap him,” said Milciades Castañez Aroca.

The priest Manuel Jiménez, parish priest of the Nuestra Señora de Chiquinquirá de Chiriguaná parish, also responded to the call to ask for respect for the life of the rancher, in addition to helping to achieve peace and freedom.

“It is certainly an unacceptable act that we cannot remain calm, they are works of evil and selfish interests. Today we unite with all the ranchers and chiriguaneros to tell him that we are praying for him and his family, ”said the priest.

In turn, the deputy of the Departmental Assembly of Cesar, Manuel Mejía, demanded that the captors release the elderly, while asking them to supply him with the medicines he needs since he is facing health problems.

Relatives of the rancher reiterate the call to the kidnappers to supply him with the following medications: Duodar for the prostate, Cardesartan 16 mg for blood pressure, Cardioaspirin for circulation, Atrovastatin 40 mg for cholesterol and Gingo Biloba, brain oxygenator.

Authorities announced the payment of a reward of up to 50 million pesos, for information that allows locating the place where they are holding him in captivity.

On this day of protest, after holding the rally in Chiriguaná, a caravan of vehicles left for Curumaní where they also held a sit-in.

On the day of the events, Urbina Lacouture was inside his vehicle at a fuel station and the kidnappers arrived there and took him away in the same vehicle, which later appeared cremated in the rural area.

