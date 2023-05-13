With Markus Weingran: wallstreet:online starts daily YouTube show “Börsenlounge”

“Walk in to the stock exchange lounge” will be the motto starting tomorrow on the wallstreet:online YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@wallstreetonlineTV). Equity expert Markus Weingran starts his first live broadcast on the portal on May 9th at 2 p.m. Weingran has been senior editor at Smartbroker Holding AG since April (until the name change: wallstreet:online AG, ISIN: DE000A2GS609, FSE: SB1) and has developed the concept for the new show over the past few weeks.

The 54-year-old capital market strategist is no stranger to the scene: until November 2022 he was editor-in-chief at onvista, where he moderated the popular show “Mahlzeit”, with which he reached a large target group. Previously, he worked, among other things, as editor-in-chief at German Investors Television. During his career, he was particularly influenced by the many years of collaboration with the financial expert Hans A. Bernecker. Attempting to get the best out of every stock market phase is also Markus Weingran’s maxim.

The experienced journalist will pass on his trading tips in the “wallstreet:online stock exchange lounge” YouTube format, analyze interesting stocks, discuss the latest price developments and always refer to the news on the financial markets. At the end of a program, the moderator will choose the “bulls and bears of the day”. The web TV broadcast, produced from Monday to Friday, lasts around 20 to 30 minutes and is supplemented by a sample depot and watch lists. During the show, users can ask questions in the chat and suggest shares for discussion.

Markus Weingran on his new role at the Smartbroker Group: “I’m really looking forward to working with the editorial staff and the other departments at wallstreet:online. I’m particularly excited about the exchange with the users. The largest financial community in the German-speaking world meets on the group’s portals – this is the ideal starting point for our new program. On the one hand, of course, we want to impart knowledge and talk about current developments on the markets, but on the other hand we also want to show that the stock market can be a lot of fun and that investors can do something useful for their old age with comparatively small amounts.”

About the Smartbroker Group:

Among other things, the Smartbroker Group operates Smartbroker – a multi-award-winning next-generation broker that is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of classic brokers with the extremely favorable conditions of neo-brokers. The portfolio also includes the digital fund broker FondsDISCOUNT.de, while the group also operates four high-coverage stock exchange portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page views, the group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries and maintains the largest financial community.