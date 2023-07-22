With Messi making his dream debut and scoring a goal, Inter Miami ends a streak of 11 games without winning

Argentine player Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF scores a goal against Cruz Azul. EFE

Lionel Messi debuted with a goal in the victory of Inter Miami the night of this Friday, July 21, 2023. The pink painting defeated 2-1 al Blue Cross of Mexico for the first date of the Leagues Cup.

Messi’s debut occurred at minute 53 of the second half.

At that moment, the new team of the Argentine star had the advantage of 1 a 0, thanks to the goal scored by Robert Taylor at minute 44.

Already with Messi and Sergio Busquets on the pitchCarlos Antuna scored the equalizer for the visitors.

As the game ended, at minute 90, Lionel Messi scored from a free kick. His shot entered through the right corner of the goalkeeper of the Mexican team to make it 2 to 1.

After the victory of Inter Miami, against Cruz Azul, they break the streak of eleven games in a row without knowing victory.

Ecuadorian

The novelty in this match was the presence on the field of the player Dixon Arroyo, who becomes the first Ecuadorian to play a soccer match with the Argentine Messi.

Arroyo played as a starter and played the 90 minutes.

In images of the match, the “Flea” can be seen celebrating the goal with his new teammates, including the Ecuadorian ex-Emelec.

“A debut worked like this,” Messi said at the end of the game, to a local Miami chain. (YO)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

