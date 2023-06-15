With music and video Cali smiles again

The ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’ campaign already has its video, made to the rhythm of salsa and airs from the Pacific.

With the flavor of salsa, choke sauce and the air of the Pacific, ‘Cali, Volvamos a Sonreír’ sounds, a song created by the Valley Cultural Monitors Network for this campaign led by the Valle del Cauca Governor’s Office to seek recover love, culture and civility for the city.

In one minute and 19 seconds you can hear the campaign’s own melody.

This was stated by George Ríos, leader of ambassadors of the Network of Cultural Monitors of the Valley.

The monitor said in this regard that “in the melody he tells how we contribute through culture, that we are thriving people, that we are always trying to help and strengthen ourselves and as our motto says ‘We are invincible’, despite everything that It has happened in these three years, that we have experienced a winter wave, unemployment, the pandemic, but here we are resilient ”.

“If we can”

Ríos commented that “we are telling people that we can and that we are here so that Cali continues to smile and we, through culture, encourage them a little more.”

Citizens can enjoy this piece of music on social networks that will soon have its own jingle.

“El Valle joins in, ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’; this is my Valley of the soul, ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’; culture is our hallmark, ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’; Valle del Cauca is the pioneer (…) It is the smile of the people, with their joy so present… we put our soul and passion, we are from Cali at heart”, is part of the lyrics of the song composed by cultural ambassadors George Ríos and Jorge Enrique Arango Agualimpia, known as the ‘Big Osso’, and with the support of producer Luis Jaramillo.

From the Network of Monitors explained Ríos “we were seeing how we could innovate, have an impact, so we decided to compose the song. I am fortunate to manage a wonderful team of producers, singers, musicians, dancers within the Network, so it flowed and it was spectacular, we have it ready for people to enjoy it, to join, to do their challenge and invite the people so that Cali smiles again.”

A challenge

For Jorge Enrique Arango, the ‘Big Osso’, accepting the challenge of putting music to the ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’ campaign was a beautiful process and “more than with a rhythm that is known throughout the world and has characterized Cali as is the sauce. We know that Valle del Cauca is multicultural and Cali, as its capital, receives all these cultures and accepts them in a marvelous way. That is why we, from the Network of Cultural Monitors, ratify our commitment to this campaign so that we can say loudly ‘Cali, let’s go back to Smile'”.

With recognized artists from Valle del Cauca, the official jingle for ‘Cali, Let’s go back to Smile’ will be recorded, in which citizens will also be able to participate. Through the social networks of the Ministry of Culture and the Network of Cultural Monitors, the information will be released for those who want to join the campaign.

The initiative

With cleaning days, embellishment of different emblematic spaces of the capital of the Valley, ornamental plantings and citizen actions, among many other positive interventions, the Government of Valle del Cauca bets that in ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’.

The campaign led by Governor Clara Luz Roldán, which adds the strength of departmental Administration dependencies, Cali, artists, influencers, unions and the business sector, will allow the love for Cali to once again vibrate in the hearts of all citizens, the culture and sense of belonging.

