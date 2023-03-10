IN the green mountains of western Chía, are the villages of Fonquetá and Cerca de Piedra, two places full of nature where three women live whose work with the needle and the loom made them become leaders of the weavers and embroiderers of dreams. Township.

They, Ana Florentina Montejo, Pilar Reyes and Ana Rosa Torres de Cifuentes, have preserved for years the traditional craft of embroidery and weaving and make their daily routine of craftsmanship, demonstrated in beautiful objects in which, with a variety of techniques, they elaborate designs. who tell stories through wool, threads, fique, looms and needles.

Thanks to this trade, the Artisanal Tourist Route emerged, implemented by the Tourism Directorate of the Secretariat for Economic Development of Chía, which invites you to visit the paths of Fonquetá and Cerca de Piedra, where the weavers live.

According to John Rozo, director of Tourism of Chía, the route seeks to strengthen the tourist offer in the territory and what better than with the artisanal production of Chía, a task that has stood out in high-level scenarios.

“It is also linked to the rescue of this trade in the Sabana-centro and especially in the municipality. We wanted to frame all this knowledge so that the visitor and the tourist have the opportunity to know these carvings, these areas, the sidewalks”, Rozo told THE NEW CENTURY.

The director of tourism also highlighted that during this tour of the sidewalks, which lasts approximately four hours, the visitor will be able to learn about the process of making crafts from the raw material to the final product.

“At the same time, it ends in a municipal administration scenario in which artisans are given support to market their products, that to the Chía Sue artisan store, where space is given to artisans so that they can exhibit their products and the visitor I can buy them.

In the same way, this route includes several gastronomic recommendations, visits to restaurants with emblematic dishes of the region and places where they sell the native desserts of the municipality.

Liquor

In the village of Fonquetá is the Liquira workshop, directed by Ana Florentina Montejo, a woman full of art, trades and the countryside.

Ana manages the plants and animals on her farm, with as much propriety and wisdom as she does with the looms, with that skill that gives her a dedication of more than 22 years working in ancestral techniques, especially those of horizontal loom weaving.

Florentina is the legal representative of the Association of Mhuysqas Artisans of Chía, a network of women that is concerned with the recovery of ancestral knowledge to produce clothing and other crafts.

Mhuysqa of the Indigenous Reserve

In the village Cerca de Piedra is the Artesanía Mhuysqa workshop, it is an indigenous reservation where several women weavers exchange knowledge with words and good humor, knowledge of their ancestral trade in which they are experts in crocheting, with two needles and macramé, with virgin wool and cotton thread.

The fique that they use is used to weave the sole of the espadrilles that is used, you say, to activate circulation, to massage the soles of the feet and to remove calluses, according to what they say.

Fonquetá

In the traditional village of Fonquetá is Ana Rosa Torres de Cifuentes, who is an expert in wool embroidery.

“In each piece that I do, we exalt the emblematic places of Chía, the customs, the landscapes, the animals, the culture. I have been in this profession for 56 years and thanks to this project our work will have greater visibility and tourism will be reactivated in the municipality,” Ana Torres told this newspaper.

For the work of Ana Rosa, and that of seven other women, Artesanías de Colombia gave them the Seal of Quality, recognition that each of them received. Due to her perseverance, she has also achieved that the tapestries, the best-known pieces and others such as cushions, individual beds and cots, come to decorate the houses of many countries including Mexico, Spain, Paraguay, the United States and France.

On the Route, the tradition of the mixtures could not be missing, from the hands of Anita Neira de Parra, owner of La Cigarrita, a beautiful history with more than 55 years offering native and representative products of the region.

Additionally, the municipality has attractions such as the monument of the Goddess Chía, located in Santander Park and faithfully and artistically represents the traditions and myths of the Chibcha people. It is a base formed by a trunk triangular pyramid that represents ancient civilizations such as Egyptian, Maya or Inca and that likewise represents the divine trinity of nature through the elements, water, fire and air.

You can also enjoy the savannah train that transports between 1,200 and 1,400 people every weekend. The plan is to travel the entire Sabana until you reach the Salt Cathedral of Zipaquirá, or the Nemocón mine.