With nostalgia, Miky Del Valle remembers Rubén Lanao on his wedding anniversary

As this May 30th marks the 9th wedding anniversary with the late Vallenato artist Rubén Lanao, Miky del Valle, mother of Silvestre Dangond’s current accordion player, remembered her husband with an emotional message and video of photographs in their social networks.

“9 years ago today you allowed me to live one of the happiest days of my life; 9 years ago I met Jesus the Eucharist and we swore eternal love on the Altar, only death would physically separate us because I will live forever with you in my soul”, reads the message posted on Instagram.

At the same time, Del Valle recalls that it was 20 years in which he was by the side of the accordion player and once again expressed the lack he has felt since on April 20, 2021 when her husband died from covid-19 in a clinic in Barranquilla.

“I love you from here to heaven Pa, today you hurt me a lot, but having fulfilled you until the end and having given myself to you in body and soul comforts me and makes me strong. You are needed, a lot, but we are still fine. Today I keep everything beautiful lived, with each hug, each kiss, each caress, each shy and spontaneous smile.”, adds Miky Del Valle.