The 20th administrative court of Cali admitted a popular action filed by councilman Juan Martín Bravo, with which it is sought that the district of Santiago de Cali and Emcali carry out an urgent intervention in the gallery located in the Alfonso López neighborhood, northeast of the city .

According to the document, the collective right to “enjoyment of public space and the use and defense of goods for public use” must be protected. “The Alfonso López gallery, like the other six galleries in Cali, is in very poor condition in terms of infrastructure: its aqueduct and sewage networks are more than 50 years old and an intervention is necessary,” explained councilor Juan Martín Bravo.

In a timely manner, the accepted popular action seeks to order the municipality of Santiago de Cali and Emcali to carry out maintenance and conservation actions for the Alfonso López gallery in terms of its infrastructure and aqueduct, sewerage and electrical networks, in order to cease the danger, threat and violation of the rights or collective interests of the people of Cali.

Other market places

“This is only the beginning, since the same should be done with the other market places. They are meeting places to which people must return so that tradition is not lost. There are more and more people who prefer to go to the supermarkets because the market places are not attractive to them, they even run the risk of disappearing… That is why we must take action and remodel them”, added Councilor Bravo.

The Alfonso López market square was built in 1968. Today, it has severe damage to the roof that could claim human lives. Although the Ministry of Economic Development has an annual budget for the city’s galleries, their presence is not noticeable on this site. The same occurs with the Goods and Services Unit, which has within its functions the conservation of the public goods of the municipality, but it is not in charge of this important place.

_“Last year we filed a right of petition to ask the Mayor’s Office and Emcali what actions were taken or planned to mitigate the problem. The mayor’s response was not clear and Emcali never responded, so now we are relying on the popular action that the court has already admitted”_, Councilor Juan Martín Bravo pointed out.

