With procession and music they commemorate the Virgen del Carmen in Santa Marta

As is traditional each July 16th, parishioners took to the streets in Santa Marta in a procession to commemorate the Virgen del Carmen in her day.

Dozens of devotees toured the sector of Bavaria to the sound of a marching band, white t-shirts with the image of the Virgin. The procession ended at the parish The Eucharist.

Meanwhile, in different neighborhoods of the city, in the speakers of the vehicles and on the radio stations this Sunday the well-known song of Los zuleta: “There is nothing more beautiful than feeling one with faith, and having devotion for anything in life, because from a very young age I have been able to convince myself’ that the Our Lady of Mount Carmel She is my favorite saint…”.

Also in some popular sectors, citizens take advantage of the date to celebrate with turbos, amplifications, alcohol and gunpowder.

