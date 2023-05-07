With pure heart! Valledupar FC won Orsomarso and is one of the 8

Putting everything that has to be put in to win and achieve goals in soccer, Valledupar FC defeated Orsomarso de Palmira 3-2, on Saturday afternoon at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium, for date 15 of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament .

The Verdiblanco cast entered the Final Quadrangulares of the First B, an instance that had not reached since the first semester of 2021 when it was directed by Professor Jhon Bodmer.

THE MATCH

The game began uphill for the local team that before the minute of play was left with 10 men due to the expulsion of central defender Juan José Viveros.

The defender saw the direct red card for a trip on the Orsomarso striker who was left hand in hand with the Weimar goalkeeper Asprilla.

Despite the numerical inferiority, Valledupar showed order and heart to keep the rival at bay and create danger when he recovered the ball.

At 20′, the midfielder Jhon Gutiérrez warned the visit that he would not give up the three points and with a mid-range shot he demanded the goalkeeper Rodríguez.

And when it seemed that the 0-0 decreed the story of the first half, a filtered pass appeared that Dairon Valencia took to masterfully define below the Orsomarso goalkeeper and open the scoring.

The 1-0, with one less man, was the prize for the locals for their good behavior despite the adverse circumstances.

At the beginning of the second half, things turned against the local team again.

The Argentine Facundo Monín defined a pass that he received from the middle, below the goalkeeper Asprilla, to equalize the actions (1-1).

Valledupar was not intimidated and continued looking for the victory goal.

At 8′, Arney Rocha made it 2-1 in a mid-distance shot that the goalkeeper from Valle del Cauca sent to the corner.

Rocha himself had it clearer at 60 ‘when he went hand in hand with Rodríguez but lost the duel and the goalkeeper sent the corner kick.

Between attack and attack, Orsomarso also took advantage of the spaces and put the Verdiblanca defense in trouble.

At 25′ an isolated play evened the game when Juan Quintana de Orsomarso saw the red card.

And when it seemed that the second of the premises was closer, the bucket of cold water arrived for the local fans.

The Argentine Facundo Monín beat Asprilla again.

But Valledupar did not lower his arms. And 5 minutes later, the newly admitted Gutiérrez scored a great goal that opened the door of hope.

Vallenato jubilation came 2 minutes later, at 88′, at the feet of Misael Martínez, who cold-bloodedly executed the Panelka-style penalty to declare the final 3-2.

DATASHEET

Stadium: Armando Maestre Pavajeau

Central: Esneider Ponton – Bogota

Date: 15 of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.

Valledupar: Weimar Asprilla; G. Orozco, JJ Viveros, Joan Cajares, Brayan Sánchez, Arney Rocha, Iván Camacho, Jhon Gutiérrez, Dairon Valencia, Misael Martínez.

Coach: Julian Barragan.

Goals: Dairon Valencia (45′), Jhon Gutiérrez (86′) and Misael Martínez (88′)

Orsomarso: A. Rodriguez, Santiago Tamayo, G. Benjumea, Juan Quintana, Jhojan Escobar, Juan Nunez, A. Ceballos, Mario Ramirez, Camilo Snow, Joao Abonia, Facundo Monin.

Coach: Diego Steffaneti.

Goals: Facundo Monin

Substitutes: Nicolás Dormish, Keimer Sandoval, Harold Gómez, Mateo Mejía, Daniel Aguilar and Ancisar Aragón.

BY: JOSÉ ALEJANDRO MARTÍNEZ / EL PILÓN