With rocks of up to 4 tons, a 600-meter dam is consolidated in the Cravo Sur river

Through the Department of Disaster Risk Management, the Government of Casanare, is expanding and maintaining a dyke that is encased in the Cravo Sur river (Morrocolandia sector), to protect part of the Yopaleños’ agricultural pantry from flooding.

With this extension, the engineer Salomón seeks to consolidate a robust protection work of more than half a kilometer, to divert the channel of the tributary and prevent it from continuing to affect properties and homes in the villages of Sirivana, Palomas, La Calceta and La Manga.

According to Arvey Méndez, director of Risk Management in Casanare, the first stage was built two years ago, which has been giving positive results in protecting some 700 Yopal families from scour and flooding.

Currently there is a 70% advance of another 360 meters, which would consolidate this important protection barrier of 600 linear meters.

Source: Government of Casanare

