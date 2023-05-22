With satellite images they search for children lost in the jungle

The Government of Colombia has announced that it is now making use of detailed satellite images with which it is trying to locate the four minors who have disappeared since the beginning of the month in a jungle area of ​​the country after the crash of the plane in which they were traveling with three other adults, all of them they deceased.

In addition, the authorities have stressed that in recent hours the operation has intensified to find the location of the minors –thirteen, nine and four years old, and another eleven months old– with the arrival in the area of ​​new members of the Military Forces and the Indigenous Communities.

According to a statement from the Colombian Executive, in recent hours members of the indigenous communities of Araracuara, Buenos Aires, Mitú, Puerto Leguízamo, Florencia and Cauca have joined in order to also increase collaboration with the National Organization of the Peoples Indigenous Peoples of the Colombian Amazon (OPIAC).

The Colombian Military Forces have distributed more than a hundred survival kits through the jungle in recent days. Each kit weighs about 4.4 kilos and is equipped with two bottles of water, two of serum, food and survival items such as flares and whistles.

The minors were traveling with their mother and another companion in a small aircraft that suffered an accident while flying over the department of Caquetá (south), in a jungle area. Authorities found the bodies of the three adults Tuesday but found evidence that the children were still alive.

Last Thursday, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced that the minors had been found alive, but only one day later he had to correct himself, alluding to “a misunderstanding.” The authorities then confirmed that the rescue operations were continuing.