With seismic decrease and gas emission the Ruiz dawns

A new setback has presented the Nevado del Ruiz, according to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) the crater presents a ‘stable’ diagnosis today, which means that both seismicity and gas emissions have been significantly reduced, factors that they were seen at peak yesterday.

“From 9:00 am yesterday (June 11) until the time of publication of this bulletin, the seismic activity continues to show low levels and some minor variations,” the SGC indicates.

It is noteworthy that the seismicity associated with the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits presented a slight increase in the number of earthquakes and similar levels in seismic energy, compared to June 10. Some of the seismic signals were associated with pulsatile ash emissions confirmed through the web cameras used for volcanic monitoring.

The seismicity related to rock fracturing inside the volcanic structure showed a decrease in the number of earthquakes and in seismic energy, compared to June 10. The earthquakes were of low energy and were located in the Arenas crater and the eastern and northeastern sectors of the volcano, at distances between 1 and 4 km from the crater, and with depths that varied between 1 and 6 km from the top of the volcano. .

On the other hand, variations persist in the degassing of sulfur dioxide and the release of water vapor and ash from the crater into the atmosphere. The maximum height observed of the column of gases, steam and/or ash emission was 1000 m measured from the top of the volcano and the direction of dispersion was towards the northwest and southwest of the volcanic edifice. At dawn today, through satellite monitoring platforms, new reports of thermal anomalies were obtained at the bottom of the low-energy crater.

As the SGC has warned, the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues to be very unstable. Although several days have passed in which the seismic activity, in general, has decreased compared to previous weeks, It is important to remember that this does not imply that the volcano has returned to its normal levels of activity, so it is recommended not to get used to these oscillating changes in activity and think that it is a normal behavior of the volcano.

“We recommend that the community remain calm, follow all the instructions of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) and local authorities, and be attentive to the information provided by the Colombian Geological Service on the evolution of the state of the volcano. .”, says the institute attached to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.