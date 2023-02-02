The future of the first line of the Bogotá metro is in suspense, after the radicalization of the Petro government in its proposal to modify the current route.

The Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, after re-examining the issue with President Gustavo Petro, responded to questions from Mayor Claudia López, stating: “if the proposed modification to the Metro is not accepted, within the legal framework – to the extent that it finances 70 percent of the other projects – well, those are going to have to stop,” said Reyes.

And although the minister did not specify, it would be the next metro line, namely the one projected between Suba and Engativá.

Petro’s forceful and clear response to Mayor López comes after the president declared, via twitter where he usually speaks, that the current project under the guidelines of the Mayor’s Office is “a mess” and that “I am not an accomplice of That subway is a scarecrow. The elevated subway will cause three future generations to curse us.”.

As is known, unexpectedly and after the works for the first line of the mass transportation system for Bogotá, yearned for for decades, registered an advance of 18.26%, President Petro proposed making a large part of it underground, which that will imply more time and an increase in costs, which the nation said will assume.

The president of the capital has been forceful in pointing out that “yes or yes” the Metro will be running in 2018 and that the project does not stop.

On Wednesday he indicated that “the works are not going to stop because Bogotá has been in useless disputes for 60 years. The position of the mayoress of Bogotá is that the Metro is done. It is not Bogota that is asking for the Metro to be changed, it is President Petro. We prefer to finish the work than cause any delay or any cost overrun. We attend to the president’s request with respect, but we are not going to stop,” said Claudia López.

The first line of the Metro is already at 18%

For her part, the mayoress of Bogotá, Claudia López, has announced that the construction of the system on the first line has progressed satisfactorily by 18%, she also maintained that what has been achieved has been solidified at a cost of $22, 3 billion and 4,200 workers have been under the project.

In the same way, he has made it clear how the layout of this first instance of the subway is going: “It starts at Bosa/Kennedy and ends at 72 with Caracas. There begins the second line that goes underground to Suba and Engativa,” he wrote on twitter .