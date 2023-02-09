BY: CULTURE EDITORIAL / EL PILÓN

With the participation of Cesarean talent, this February 9 the movie hits the national billboard ‘guava’which features the performance of the vallenata actress Keisy Oviedo Ortega and the production of Aguachiqueño Euder Arce Quintero.

‘Guayabo’ premieres on screens after a successful process at festivals, where it won the audience award at the prestigious NIAFFs International Action Film Festival in Spainplus six major award nominations La Silla in the Dominican Republic in the categories of leading actor, best cinematography, best VFX, best sound design, best original song, and the official competition selection to best Ibero-American film in the international festival of Sant Andreu de la Barca, in Barcelona.

“’Guayabo’ is a ‘thriller’ controversial, It has black humor, comics, very cool visual images, it has a lot of light, some beautiful images ”, he pointed Casey Oviedowho visited THE PYLON to promote production.

Oviedo, personifies the pigeon saerprestigious fashion designer and best friend of the protagonist, Alex. “She is a woman from Barranquilla who has had everything in the life of the high elite of Barranquilla and wants to make her way and create her brand as a fashion designer, and she realizes that the world is not how she lived in Barranquilla, where everyone tells her served, knows other cultures and realizes that to achieve what she wants It must begin to make its way”, account the Master in Dramatic Art from the Universidad del Bosque.

The story produced by Euder Arce Movies open the curtains to see inside Álex’s house, who decides to celebrate his 30 years, despite the mandatory confinement caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Your best friend and partner, Gregorio ‘The Lion’ Villa is the accomplice and in charge of organizing the ‘covidparty‘ most talked about in the messages of the social networks of his friends. The story takes place in one of the most luxurious and prestigious mansions on the outskirts of Barranquilla.

The film deals with the day after a ‘covid party’ amid coronavirus restrictions. / PHOTO: Courtesy.

Among select friends, personalities and ‘influencers’, she arrives accompanied by Alex’s best friend -Paloma Saer, a prestigious fashion designer- an intriguing and beautiful woman: Paula Veppa. No one knows her, but she steals everyone’s gaze. Paula, the dominican bomb as they baptize it upon arrival, it will generate a surprise break, from an unmanifest rivalry that has been growing between Alex and Gregorio León Villa and what initially seems like a game of power and conquest, will end up pitting them against each other’s darkest nature of them, when together they must decide what to do with Paula’s corpse.

The film is directed by Ximenez brothers (the same as Sharpball) and the writing of Lopera-Sánchez.

“achieve a vision innovative and avant-garde within the Colombian cinema scene, which is projected as a delirious visual testimony of the effects of the pandemic on the subversion of the established order, a leap to the rules to enjoy the life of clandestine way amid the prohibitions of social gatherings in the world, turns it into that dystopian scenario, as the covid-19 in the city of Barranquilla. points to the film review.

Tops the list of protagonists Leonard Vaderaa (Spain) who has participated in several Netflix productions, highlighting her co-star in ‘Siempre bruja’ in Spain and Colombia; Braian V. Aburaad, talented actor from Barranquilla from ‘Aníbal Velásquez’, ‘Pescadito’, ‘Confesionario’, ‘Móvil’, ‘Ángel de mi vida’ and ‘La reina del sur’; and the Dominicans Evelyna Rodriguez, of ‘Thieves’, ‘Ugly by day’, ‘Lindo by night’ and ‘La familia Reyna’ and Danilo Reynosoproducer and actor in ‘La familia Reyna’ and ‘Rafaela’ among others.

a varied mix of actors from Spain, Colombia and the Dominican Republic, who promise to give a step to a dark and funny story.

Also noteworthy is the special participation of renowned fashion designersactors, department heads in art, music, and other technical positions filled by the dazzling talent that exists in Barranquilla and the Caribbean region.