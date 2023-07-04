Home » With the bike against a car, 17-year-old South Tyrolean dies instantly – Trentino AA/S
With the bike against a car, 17-year-old South Tyrolean dies instantly – Trentino AA/S

Collision with a car with a trailer driven by a 52-year-old

Collision with a car with a trailer driven by a 52-year-old

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, JULY 04 – A 17-year-old girl from Moso in Passiria, South Tyrol, died instantly in the afternoon following an accident along the SS44 of Passo di Giovo. The young woman was riding her bike when she collided into a car with a trailer driven by a 52-year-old from Val di Pfitsch. Following the first investigations, at the moment – the carabinieri report – no responsibilities seem to emerge. On site the soldiers of the Racines station, the firefighters and the medical personnel. (HANDLE).

