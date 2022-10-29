Home News With the boat he ends up against a bricola in the lagoon and is injured
With the boat he ends up against a bricola in the lagoon and is injured

With the boat he ends up against a bricola in the lagoon and is injured

Accident at sea on the afternoon of Saturday 29 October, on the border between Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, at the mouth of the Tagliamento, in Punta Tagliamento (between Lignano Sabbiadoro and San Michele al Tagliamento), when a boat ran into a bricola.

The rescue intervention saw the full collaboration between the nurses of the Sores central, the soldiers of the coast guard of the Grado maritime district office and the Udine firefighters, the latter active with a rigid keel inflatable boat.

The very first aid was provided by the crew of a vessel in transit that called the Nue112.

For reasons under consideration, a person who was sailing aboard a 7-meter boat struck a bricola and was injured.

Immediate rescue intervention coordinated by the nurses of the Sores Central. The injured person was transported to shore, promptly rescued by the ambulance doctors who were waiting on the coast.

