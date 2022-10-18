On Monday evening a BMW SUV demolished the fence and then part of the wall of the hall of the company “AsoloTeatro”. At that moment inside the premises was the artistic director, who fortunately remained unharmed.

Bricks and rubble flew into the room, where the theater rehearsals were to take place shortly after.

The driver was driving along the provincial road 101 in via Frattalunga, in Casella. After a curve at high speed, he tried a desperate braking, evident are the straight tire marks. He destroyed part of the wire mesh and crashed into the theater wall as he went on.

“Don’t worry, I’ll fix everything and pay for the damage, but don’t call the police,” said the driver, who came out of the BMW with some bruises.

However, the rescuers were alerted. The man fled, leaving the car on the spot. Investigations are underway by the military of the Arma.