With the car they break through the jewelery entrance, a 250,000 euro heist – Tuscany

Theft carried out in a shopping center in Sesto Fiorentino

(ANSA) – SESTO FIORENTINO (FLORENCE), 05 MAR – With a stolen car they first broke through the main entrance of a shopping center and then that of a jewelry store, managing to steal various jewels: the first estimate, the carabinieri reported are conducting the investigation, is 250,000 euros of valuables taken away. It happened last night, around 1:50, in Sesto Fiorentino (Florence): the theft was carried out in the Bluespirit jewelry store in the hypercoop in via Petrosa.
The carabinieri of the Signa company intervened on the spot and carried out the inspection and started the investigations to identify the perpetrators of the theft. (HANDLE).

