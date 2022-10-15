Listen to the audio version of the article

With the election of the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber, the nineteenth legislature took off: the first with a parliament with reduced ranks compared to the traditional structure. As is known, as a result of the constitutional reform strongly desired by the M5S, the number of deputies dropped from 630 to 400 and that of senators from 315 to 200 (net of those appointed “for life”). A slimming treatment that has created problems for the parties in the composition of the electoral lists, due to the contraction of the “boxes” available, and also to the functioning of the Chambers themselves, grappling with the unknown factor of the full “usability”, to be verified, of the Permanent and Bicameral Commissions that will be formed in the coming days.

But the reduction in parliamentarians has also proved to be a panacea for the coffers of Montecitorio and Palazzo Madama: the “cut” has allowed the two branches of Parliament to save a total of almost 60 million.

The biggest savings in the House: 38.4 million

In the Chamber alone, the reduction of deputies will bring down to about 50 million the expenses for parliamentary allowances to be paid to individual “ladies” against the almost 79 million spent with the “a 630” scheme (for a saving of about 28.8 million). The cost of daily allowances, also provided for deputies, is also decreasing, falling from 26.4 to 16.8 million. With the result of lightening the Montecitorio account by approximately 38.4 million, down from 105.3 million to just under 67.

And also the budget of Palazzo Madama should be found, for the same reasons, with a saving of over 19 million and without suffering from additional costs for the adaptation of the Chamber to the small number of senators present. In fact, at Palazzo Madama only steps were taken to “freeze” the positions of the higher rows and the more extreme ones on the sides, leaving the desks intact.

At Montecitorio, on the other hand, the restyling was not exactly at no cost, with works to adapt the classroom to economics that did not exceed 2 thousand euros. The new digital billboards will cost something more, which allow you to view the results of the votes and also to show the videos of the speeches of the deputies during the debates. At the first sessions for the election of the President of the Chamber, the hemicycle in fact returned to the original layout envisaged by the project designed by the architect Ernesto Basile which did not include the last row of 82 seats at the top, then obtained in the following years .