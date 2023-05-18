Home » With the environmental fair “Pereira Recicla” and the academic forum “Sustainable Cities” World Recycling Day was commemorated
With the environmental fair "Pereira Recicla" and the academic forum "Sustainable Cities" World Recycling Day was commemorated

With the environmental fair “Pereira Recicla” and the academic forum “Sustainable Cities” World Recycling Day was commemorated

The environmental fair led by the Pereira Cleaning Company, opened its programming with the Forum “Circular economy and waste management for sustainable cities”, with the participation of local and national exponents such as: Diego Mauricio Zuluaga, researcher at the Technological University of Pereira; Astrid Acevedo Arango, Leader in Ecopetrol’s Circular Economy Development Management; Carlos Alberto Hernández, coordinator of the Sustainable Recycling Industries SRI SECO-EMPA-WRF project, and Fabiola Moreno Torres, Technical Advisor of the Green Jobs in the Circular Economy program PREVEC German Society for Technical Cooperation GIZ.

The day also included the delivery of usable material such as plastic, cardboard, paper, metal, glass and tetrapak, as well as post-consumer hazardous waste such as lights, batteries, damaged computers, used cooking oil, among others, by citizens and representatives of different companies in the city.
During the fair, the Great Tapatón was held to support the Sanar Pereira Foundation through the collection of plastic lids, a showcase of sustainable enterprises and the solidarity wardrobe to donate to the city’s professional recyclers.

The event had the support of entities such as Carder, the Technological University of Pereira, Grupo Retorna, Mi Colilla, Sanar Pereira, Revolucionarte, and the recyclers’ organizations Infinity Recycle, Fundambienta, AAICO Emmaús, Asopunto Verde, Entorno Limpio, and Redcicladores .
Companies that delivered post-consumer hazardous waste were granted an environmental management and final disposal certificate.

