From 0:00 to 24:00 on October 26, 12 new local confirmed cases and 5 asymptomatic infections were added in the city. Among them, 16 cases were isolated observation personnel and 1 case was social screening personnel. The Municipal Health and Health Commission stated that there are still sporadic cases in the current society, and the risk of hidden transmission in the society still exists. It is necessary to quickly check and control risk personnel and risk points, especially in densely populated places. Among the newly infected people, the quarantine observers currently live in Wangsiying Village, Chaoyang District, Haitang Commune, Chaoyang District, Taiyuyuan East District, Tongzhou District, Baiyang Jingyuan District A, Chaoyang District, and Yard No. 30, Dingfu Manor Art Field, Chaoyang District. , North Swan Bay Community in Chaoyang District, Century Star City Community in Tongzhou District, Dongyingfang Batiao, Dongcheng District, Beijing Four Seasons Hotel, No. 48 Liangmaqiao Road, Chaoyang District; social screening personnel currently live in the bungalow courtyard at No. 6 Shuangqiao Road, Chaoyang District. The Municipal Health and Health Commission reminded relevant departments to do a good job in centralized isolation, home isolation, standardized management of home health monitoring, risk assessment and service guarantee. Do not go to crowded places. Those who intersect with the officially announced case activity trajectories, especially those who have intersecting activity trajectories in public restrooms, supermarkets, amusement parks, catering establishments and other crowded places, and those who enter and return to Beijing from risk areas, receive calls, text messages, The health treasure pop-up window, health treasure yellow code or red code reminds risk personnel, and immediately reports to the community, unit, hotel, etc., and cooperates with various prevention and control measures such as centralized isolation, home isolation, health monitoring, and nucleic acid testing. If you receive a notification from the community or the CDC and other departments as a risk person, you must report it immediately, do not go out, do not receive visiting relatives and friends, and truthfully report your personal information and itinerary when accepting transfers, and cooperate with the implementation of various prevention and control measures. Those who conceal or falsely report or fail to implement prevention and control measures as required, resulting in the risk of epidemic spread or other serious consequences, must bear corresponding legal responsibilities.

