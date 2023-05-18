Home » With the exception of Popayán, the US does not recommend that its nationals travel to Cauca – news
Government Biden considers the departments of Arauca, Norte de Santander and Cauca (excluding Popayán) dangerous due to crime and terrorism.

The State Department recently advised US citizens not to travel to some regions of Colombia due to “crime and terrorism” rates.

“Violent crime, such as homicide, assault and armed robbery, is widespread. Organized criminal activities, such as extortion, robbery, and kidnapping, are common in some areas,” the State Department reported.



The Foreign Ministry recommended not traveling to the departments of Arauca, Cauca and Norte de Santander, as well as to the border areas with Venezuela, where they maintain alert level four, the highest and for which it is recommended “not to travel”.

According to the alert, terrorist organizations such as the National Liberation Army (ELN), FARC dissidents, as well as the Gulf Clan and other criminal organizations, continue to “carry out attacks” in Colombia – “with little or no warning” – against transportation infrastructure, shopping malls, local government facilities, police stations, military installations, hotels, clubs, restaurants, airports, and other public areas.

