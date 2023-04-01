Almost eight months after the Civic Committee of Combia closed the road to call the attention of the municipal administration for the enormous road problems and many others, this week they made themselves felt again with the slogan No more sanitary landfill in Combia!

The representative of the Civic Committee, José Carlos Ramírez, has expressed that “Combia must be one, and Cerritos has joined us with ProMalabar, because they are also affected by the odors and those beautiful houses are going to be devalued if the situation continues like this.” .

How was arrive to this situation?

The sanitary landfill was initially proposed as a five-year solution, but another 25 years have passed. If garbage accumulates in a corner of Pereira in one or two days, now calculate 1,000 times that corner daily for three decades.

The road is small, the streets are very narrow and at the beginning of the 90s, it was what it should be, without even imagining the impossibility of the heavy garbage transport of the future moving through the same place.

The figures, starting point

“We have worked on the POT for the city, because we don’t want the sanitary landfill to spread any further. Today there are 52 hectares and they are asking for 180 hectares, that validity goes until October 1, 2028”. From this committee they raise their voices, because they are the ones directly affected and explain that they have already more than paid the sacrifice fee. “We ask the current administration to look for another space, because we know that there are, even outside the city.”

The problem increases when talking about the Pereira expansion zone, which competes for space directly with the landfill. “What will the Pereira of the future smell like? It will then be a city with a landfill in the middle.” These concerns without thinking about the passengers of the Matecaña International Airport, since the same law for obvious reasons, such as vultures, prohibits the proximity of a landfill and an air terminal.

“At this moment the POT is in the Carder and we want the media to take care that it is not going to authorize it, nor to remove a comma or a point to say that it can be extended further. If we go to 180 hectares, turn it off and let’s go!”

The problem of the inhabitants of Combia is not only the landfill itself, it is the transit of the 300 shifts with leachate (liquids that come from the waste). “When it is the turn of the cars that come from Ukumarí, you cannot imagine how they water and how it smells. If you see Atesa’s tractor-trailer, don’t even think about going behind, because your clothes get soaked and you have to leave the car in the sun for a long time,” argued Ramírez.

The Civic Committee of Combia asks the people of Pereira and the Council for solidarity with this campaign. “The next mayor has an important responsibility to get the lot where to pass the landfill, because there are 25 municipalities that deposit here, be careful with this information, initially the landfill was only for Pereira and Dosquebradas. Now imagine with more hectares they bring 100 municipalities around, because that is a business”, the spokesperson concluded.

It is that the natural beauty of the landscape that this sector offers should not be overlooked, so much so that it leads to the green municipality of Risaralda, which is Marseille.

Cipher

300 dump trucks operations pass daily before the eyes of the inhabitants of this corregimiento.

Given

Liquid contaminants generated in a landfill, produced primarily when a stream of water passes through the waste, are a threat to the surrounding soil, groundwater, and even surface water.