“With the Hamlets” project, the stages in Cona, Quartesana, San Martino, Montalbano and the neighboring hamlets concluded

Hamlets and URPs – The tour in the area continues positively. Thursday 15 June inauguration of URP Mobile





Today, Wednesday 14 June 2023, the ninth and tenth stages of the “With the Fractions” projectorganized by the municipal administration of Ferrara to redevelop and improve the areas of the forum with the help of the inhabitants of the hamlets themselves, invited to dialogue.

The great desire for citizen participation has translated into many ideas and suggestions sent by completing the questionnaire posted in the box on the Apecar, or directly to the Deputy Mayor and Councilor for the Fractions, Nicola Lodi, who this morning in Montalbano, on 12 June in San Martino, on the 9th in Quartesana and on the 6th in Cona, he met the residents.

“The ninth and tenth stages were a real success – said the deputy mayor Nicholas Lodi -. In this phase, the active participation of citizens is essential to design the territory together and consequently improve it. Proposals continue to arrive, both through the return of letters sent home in the days preceding the stages, and online on social channels or on the website www.conlefrazioni.fe.it.

The suggestions are many and mainly concern the maintenance of green areas, the resolution of problems encountered after the flood, road safety”.

Although the two stages have just concluded, the work of mapping feasible interventions has already begun: “As usual, every piece of advice, signaling or idea has been recorded – underlined Lodi -. All of them will be the basis from which we will start to draw up a program of priority interventions to be carried out in the affected hamlets. Everyone is good at listening, but the real work begins now: we will respond to the requests of the residents as quickly as possible. We have done a lot of work, but I am aware that there is more the same thing to do: we won’t stop here, we will continue to be close to the citizens and to work for them, pursuing the objective of relaunching the areas of the forum that we set ourselves during the electoral campaign”.

During the two stages, he was also present on the territory the new mobile office, which will be inaugurated on Thursday 15 June at 5.30 pm in Piazza del Municipio 19.









