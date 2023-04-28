With the help of CEIR portal, the return of stolen or lost mobile phones is now assured, Waqarabad District Police has recovered 8 phones.

Return of stolen or lost mobile phones is now assured with the help of CEIR portal

Waqarabad District Police 8 Mobile phones of different people were recovered and handed over

District SP Koti Reddy advised the victims to use the portal

Hyderabad/Waqarabad: 28/A Parel

(representative)

A web portal launched by the Central Government Department of Telecommunication (CEIR) for owners of stolen or lost mobile phones.CARS#) Central Equipment Identity Register It is proving to be a boon. Its services in Telangana 16 It started from April. With the help of this portal, the police department is busy recovering stolen or lost mobile phones and handing them over to their owners. Waqarabad District Police has so far in the current month of April 8 Mobile phones have been recovered and handed over to their owners.

SP District Waqarabad Mr. N. Koti Reddy IPS recovered the phones of owners who were deprived of their mobile phones at different times on the same day and handed them over yesterday.

According to the details, the mobile phones of Bandia, Parveen Reddy, Mahesh Kumar, Ramesh, Govardhan and Ramesh of various places within the limits of Duma Police Station of Waqarabad District were lost or stolen. About which they all lodged a written complaint in Duma a few months ago. Was registered in the police station.

CEIR portal in Telangana after receiving complaints http://www.ceir.gov.in Sub Inspector Police Duma Police Station Vishwajan uploaded the details of these stolen or lost mobile phones by logging into this portal.

Later, the sub-inspector of police established a link with the officials of the IT core team of Waqarabad district and with their help, in a very short time, all these 6 After identifying the stolen mobile phones, they were recovered. And yesterday, all these owners were handed over their mobile phones by SP District Waqarabad Mr. N. Koti Reddy IPS.Last week also a mobile phone was recovered and handed over to the owner.

On this occasion, the District SP advised the public that if their mobile phone is stolen or lost, they www.ceir.gov.in Click on the portal and enter all the details through which these mobile phones can be exported. After receiving the mobile phones, the happy mobile phone owners can get their mobile phones back through the CEIR portal. He thanked SP District Waqarabad, Sub-Inspector Police Duma and IT Corps team officials for tracing and bringing them back.

Similarly, two days ago, the Tandoor police recovered a mobile phone that was stolen two months ago with the help of the same CEIR portal and handed it over to its owner. Gary Angelo Madiraj February 5 He came to Tandoor. Meanwhile, unknown persons attacked him Vivo-75 (5G) The mobile phone was stolen. On the same day, the owner of the mobile phone filed a complaint of theft of the mobile phone at the Tandoor police station and left for Hyderabad.

Tandoor police uploaded all the details of the stolen mobile phone on the ECEI portal, then the details of the stolen mobile phone were immediately obtained through the portal. After that, the police traced the mobile phone and recovered it and reported it to Lakshmi Gari Madiraj Advocate. However, due to his busy schedule, he did not reach Tandoor immediately. Two days ago, he reached Tandoor police station and got his mobile phone. Advocate Madiraj thanked the Tandoor police for recovering his expensive mobile phone.

On this occasion, Circle Inspector Police Tandoor Urban Rajendra Reddy said that if someone’s mobile phone is stolen or lost, steps will be taken to get the phone back with the help of the CEIR portal. He said that the victim Individuals with their Aadhaar card and IMEI number Me.Seva Me-Seva File a complaint on the CEIR portal through .The police will then trace the stolen or lost mobile phone.

CEIR on the other hand CARS# According to the web portal, if any person’s mobile phone is stolen or lost, they should immediately file a complaint with the police. IMEI Block the number. Or by reporting your lost mobile phone to your mobile network or to the police IMEI Can block numbers.

International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) I M E I ) What is the number?

International Mobile Equipment Identity { IMEI }

All registered mobile phone sets have a device containing the IMEI number which is very important, which works with the SIM card of the mobile network. The location can be identified. If the IMEI is blocked, the mobile phone becomes disabled.

When a mobile phone is purchased, the IMEI number along with other details is usually on the box IMEI number It is also written on the mobile phone purchase receipt 15 digits The IMEI number is also written down.Selling mobile phones without IMEI number is legally a crime, as such mobile phones are likely to be used in various anti-national activities and criminal activities and without this number, the location of the mobile phone and the identity of the user. Cannot be detected!!

It is important for every mobile user to write down the IMEI numbers of his and all family members’ mobile phones. No need to worry if you don’t have the number.

Rather on your mobile phone #06#* After typing, IEMI will appear on the screen of your mobile phone immediately IMEI The number will appear. Take a screenshot of it and save it somewhere. In case the phone is stolen or lost, you can also use it. CEIR# Portal can get your phone back with the help of

For complaint of lost or stolen phone, or sim card blocking, you can get familiar with all the procedures and details by clicking on this web portal link of the Department of Telecommunication and lodge your complaint in the prescribed manner. Remember that there is no limit to how many months ago your mobile was stolen or lost.

” The CEIR portal link can be clicked here. “

http://www.ceir.gov.in

