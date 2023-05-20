With the new law, what changes for the undocumented population in the US?

Florida’s governor has called it “the strongest legislation against illegal immigration” in the country.

The law signed by the governor of the state of Florida Ron DeSantis last week makes it difficult for undocumented immigrants to live in the state and imposes severe penalties on those who not only hire them but also transport them in their vehicles and is that the statistics provided by the The Immigration Policy Institute, based in Washington, DC, puts the number of undocumented immigrants living in the state of Florida alone at 772,000.

The immigrant population is crucial to the US economy and especially to Florida, especially in sectors such as agriculture, construction and the hotel sector, where they frequently replace US workers.

As of July 1, when the rule goes into effect, all companies with more than 25 employees are required by law to verify the legal status of their new employees through the E-Verify system, a website that allows confirming employability. of an immigrant from a legal point of view.

Employers who ignore this system can have their employer license revoked, among other penalties, and face others as well. The new law imposes fines on those who “knowingly and willfully” transport these illegal immigrants to Florida from out of state or out of the nation.

It is established that transporting these people for the first time, without them being minors, will be punished as a third degree crime, carrying a possible penalty of up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 USD per person transported.

Repeat offenders, transferred minors, and groups of more than five immigrants can be charged with a second degree felony, which carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of US$10,000 per person.

DeSantis is considered a potential presidential candidate in 2024.

A clause stating that they cannot use out-of-state licenses to drive in Florida will also be restricted and that they will be prohibited from doing so if they cannot demonstrate that their presence was legally authorized at the time they obtained the license in another state. According to information from the National Conference of State Legislatures, there are regulations in 19 states and the District of Columbia that allow the issuance of driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.

In addition to these restrictions, the new law prohibits counties and municipalities from giving money to anyone or anything so they can issue identity cards or other documents to undocumented aliens.

Last but not least, the new law requires hospitals that treat patients in Medicaid, the health program for low-income people, to include a question on their intake forms to determine if a patient is a US citizen, a question legally resident or foreigner without authorization to be in the country.

Health centers must submit to the State Health Administration Agency a quarterly report on the number of patients in each category treated in the emergency room or admitted in the corresponding period. Since DeSantis signed the law on Wednesday, May 10, the local Florida press has published a series of stories claiming that some of these undocumented workers have stopped going to their jobs and are even moving to other states out of fear. influenced by the new norm.

The governor of Florida has received criticism for his stance against illegal immigration on numerous occasions. In September 2022, the Florida government chartered a private plane to fly fifty immigrants, most of them from Venezuela, from Texas to the opulent island of Martha’s Vineyard, sparking heated debate.

The new law allocates an additional $12 million for this type of operation to the Florida migrant resettlement program. President Joe Biden’s policies, which DeSantis says violated his duty to protect US homeland, are said to have caused chaos at the US border. DeSantis uses this chaos as justification for the new law.