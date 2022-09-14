TREVISO. The trial that sees the former CEO of Veneto Banca Vincenzo Consoli accused of fraud for land events related to the takeover of Bim (Banca Intermobiliare spa) by the former Popolare di Montebelluna. Yesterday, at the witness stand, the former CEO of Bim, Pietro D’Aguì, was heard, who together with one of the four historic owners of the Turin bank, Claudio Giovannone, triggered the trial with a complaint.

D’Aguì, after having told the origin of the Turin bank (which came to have 29 branches in Italy and also be listed on the stock exchange) and the background on its passage to the Veneto Banca group, which took place between 2008 and 2010, to the question of the prosecutor on what exactly was Consoli’s deceptive conduct, the witness replied: “I found myself with 30 million euros of Veneto Banca shares which turned out to be waste paper and 65 million euros in Bim shares plummeted to the current value of 600 thousand euros. Consoli’s deception lies in the fact that he had no project when he acquired our bank “.

The blast broke out between the end of 2014 and the beginning of 2015 when Bim tried to go out for strategies that were no longer shared and decided to collect the Veneto Banca shares. But the former Popular, according to D’Aguì, did not comply with this request. For D’Aguì, the acquisition of Bim, which took place precisely with counterpart of Veneto Banca shares, was “organized and completed also to exchange” overvalued “shares that could have lost part of their value overnight”.